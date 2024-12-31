Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.83 and traded as low as C$36.75. Finning International shares last traded at C$37.16, with a volume of 231,917 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.83.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

