Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.38 and traded as low as C$25.47. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$25.69, with a volume of 103,879 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.38.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$898.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$961.37 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.