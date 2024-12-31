Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,067,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,773.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 823.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $430.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.96. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

