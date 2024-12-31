Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.10 and traded as high as $52.88. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 3,813,433 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,913,000 after buying an additional 11,779,162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,480,000 after buying an additional 2,388,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,341,000 after buying an additional 2,168,379 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $73,600,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,142,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,789 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

