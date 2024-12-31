WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Acquires 271,100 Shares

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 271,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.63 per share, with a total value of C$442,031.80.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WildBrain alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 69,650 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$109,553.32.

On Friday, December 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 64,140 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,102.24.

WildBrain Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WILD stock opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$335.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. WildBrain Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.77 and a 1 year high of C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WILD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on WildBrain from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WILD

WildBrain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.