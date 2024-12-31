WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Acquires 271,100 Shares

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 271,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.63 per share, with a total value of C$442,031.80.
Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 69,650 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$109,553.32.
- On Friday, December 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 64,140 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,102.24.
WildBrain Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of WILD stock opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$335.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. WildBrain Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.77 and a 1 year high of C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.
