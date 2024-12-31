John W. Rogers, Jr. Buys 2,500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NIKE Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.