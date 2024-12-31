HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Lorrie M. Norrington Sells 572 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.60, for a total transaction of $412,755.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at $811,800. This trade represents a 33.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HUBS opened at $699.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $676.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,590.68, a PEG ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $762.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 40.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 14.2% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,184,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.23.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

