EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 29,248 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $582,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,105.16. The trade was a 20.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $254,449.60.

On Monday, November 18th, David Brainard sold 912 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $16,726.08.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $33,181.02.

EverQuote Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVER opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $696.06 million, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 255.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 172,785 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 636.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 399,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

