Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Vito Culmone Purchases 3,000 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$112.03 per share, with a total value of C$336,099.00.

Vito Culmone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stantec alerts:

On Wednesday, November 27th, Vito Culmone bought 4,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$121.49 per share, with a total value of C$485,960.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of C$103.48 and a 1 year high of C$123.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$116.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$114.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$129.50.

Get Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.