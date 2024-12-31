Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Dino Diperna Sells 2,682 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Dino Diperna sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $235,050.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,197.48. The trade was a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $91.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Ciena declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 4.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

