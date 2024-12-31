PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Sells $336,123.00 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $89.56 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PVH by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PVH by 79.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 6.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

