TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Alexander (Alex) Oehler Buys 6,540 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Alexander (Alex) Oehler acquired 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.05 per share, with a total value of C$431,947.64.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TSE TRP opened at C$67.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$43.83 and a 1 year high of C$70.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.77.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

