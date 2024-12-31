Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Announces Plan to Spin Off Resolute Holdings ManagementOn December 30, 2024, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition, operating as CompoSecure, Inc., disclosed its intent to spin off a newly formed entity, Resolute Holdings Management

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition
As of December 27, 2021, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. was acquired by CompoSecure, LLC, in a reverse merger transaction. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries.
