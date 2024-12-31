Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Receives Directors and Officers Insurance Proceeds Regarding Contested Proxy

On December 26, 2024, Parks! America, Inc. announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company had received directors and officers insurance proceeds totaling approximately $567,150. This reimbursement represents a partial offset of expenses linked to a contested proxy and associated matters.
The insurance carrier, at the instruction of Parks! America, issued the insurance proceeds directly to the legal counsel engaged by the company for stockholder activism in the aforementioned matter. Despite this reimbursement, the company disclosed in the filing that as of December 30, 2024, they are left with approximately $365,000 in unpaid bills related to the contested proxy and associated matters.
As per the 8-K filing, no financial statements were included, and the only exhibit listed was a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.
Parks! America, Inc. signed off the report on December 30, 2024, with Chief Financial Officer Todd R. White acting on behalf of the company, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Parks! America’s 8K filing here.
Parks! America Company Profile
Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.
