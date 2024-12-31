Ondas Holdings Inc. Enters into Agreement for Additional Investment**

Ondas Holdings Inc. recently disclosed entering into an agreement for an additional investment, as outlined in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 30, 2024.

The agreement involves Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. (OAS), a subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc., which previously entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement on October 10, 2024. The initial agreement amounted to a total investment of $3.5 million in OAS, including the issuance of convertible promissory notes. Notably, the Agreement included participation from Privet Ventures LLC and Charles & Potomac Capital, LLC.

On December 30, 2024, OAS proceeded with an additional investment totaling $1.7 million in OAS, referred to as the “December Offering.” This investment involved the issuance of convertible promissory notes, with Charles & Potomac Capital, LLC acquiring an aggregate of $2.0 million between the October and December notes.

The December Notes from the recent Agreement bear an interest rate of 5% per annum, with a maturity date scheduled for September 30, 2025. These notes are convertible into securities of OAS under specific conditions. The December Offering reached completion on December 30, 2024, with $100,000 expected to be received by January 3, 2025.

The terms of the Agreement and the December Notes are outlined in Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2 in the Form 8-K filing, offering further detailed information for interested parties.

The disclosure in the Form 8-K provides a comprehensive overview of Ondas Holdings Inc.’s recent financial transactions and agreements, shedding light on the company’s strategic investment decisions and financial activities moving forward.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

