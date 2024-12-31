Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Reports Shareholder Approval of Resolutions at 2024 Annual General Meeting

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) recently held its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders on December 27, 2024, where several proposals were considered and approved by the shareholders. The meeting, conducted at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, saw a total of 9,666,827 votes present in person or by proxy, representing 58.39% of the 13,594,530 votes exercisable as of the record date on December 5, 2024.

The results of the shareholder votes on the resolutions presented were as follows:

1. Shareholders approved the re-election of Peter Ming Zhao as a Class I director of the Company until the annual general meeting in 2026.

– Votes For: 6,672,605

– Votes Against: 1,038,634

– Abstain: 17,950

– Broker Non-Votes: 1,937,861

2. Shareholders voted for the election of Charles Athle Nelson as a Class I director of the Company until the annual general meeting in 2026.

– Votes For: 6,676,317

– Votes Against: 1,034,223

– Abstain: 18,649

– Broker Non-Votes: 1,937,861

3. Shareholders approved the election of Zheng He as a Class I director of the Company until the annual general meeting in 2026.

– Votes For: 6,966,508

– Votes Against: 742,421

– Abstain: 20,260

– Broker Non-Votes: 1,937,861

4. The appointment of Enrome LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was ratified by the shareholders.

– Votes For: 8,417,463

– Votes Against: 1,241,458

– Abstain: 7,906

5. Shareholders authorized the chairman of the Meeting to adjourn the Meeting to a later date if necessary, under certain circumstances.

– Votes For: 7,942,376

– Votes Against: 1,694,423

– Abstain: 30,028

Following the successful approval of all proposals, Greenland Technologies continues its operations with the support of its shareholders. The meeting results indicate a positive outlook for the company’s governance and strategic direction.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Greenland Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

