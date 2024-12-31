Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Dismisses Marcum LLP and Engages Grassi & Co., CPAs, P.C. as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On December 30, 2024, Loop Media, Inc. made significant changes to its financial reporting by terminating Marcum LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm and opting for Grassi & Co., CPAs, P.C. effective immediately.

The decision to dismiss Marcum LLP was made by the Company’s Board of Directors on December 30, 2024. Marcum had been the company’s independent registered public accounting firm but was let go on the stated date. Marcum’s report on Loop Media’s consolidated financial statements for September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion. It was also noted that there were no disagreements during the specified years with Marcum on any accounting principles or practices.

In contrast, Grassi & Co., CPAs, P.C. is stepping in as the new independent registered public accounting firm for Loop Media. This decision was endorsed by the Company’s Board of Directors on the same day. Grassi & Co., CPAs, P.C. will handle Loop Media’s financial reporting for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025. Loop Media stated that neither the company nor any party on its behalf consulted with Grassi regarding any accounting principles or practices during the transition.

As per regulatory requirements, Loop Media provided Marcum with a copy of the disclosure included in the Current Report on Form 8-K and requested confirmation from Marcum regarding the statements made in response to the regulatory framework. A letter from Marcum addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated December 30, 2024, was submitted as Exhibit 16.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K.

Loop Media declared that during the years ending September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, and the subsequent interim period through December 30, 2024, there were no reportable events as defined in the regulatory framework.

The company, in its filings, also made it clear that Grassi & Co., CPAs, P.C. hasn’t been consulted on any accounting-related matters before their formal engagement. Moreover, there have been no disagreements or reportable events between Loop Media and Grassi & Co., CPAs, P.C.

The complete details of the changes in the registrant’s certifying accountant and the engagement of the new independent registered public accounting firm can be found in the Forms 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The decision marks a significant transition in Loop Media’s financial reporting structure, paving the way for a new era of accounting compliance and oversight.

The complete range of financial statements and corresponding exhibits related to these changes can be accessed through the SEC’s EDGAR database.

