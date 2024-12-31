Affinity Bancshares and APCU/Center Parc Credit Union Mutual Termination of Purchase AgreementAtlanta Postal Credit Union (APCU), together with its community-based subsidiary, Center Parc Credit Union, and Affinity Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: AFBI), the

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Affinity Bancshares’s 8K filing here.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

