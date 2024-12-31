Short Interest in Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Rises By 19.3%

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Price Performance

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

