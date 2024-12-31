Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 151,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Ultralife has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $120.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ultralife by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 443,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

