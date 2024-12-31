Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 518,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Uxin Stock Performance
Shares of UXIN opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Uxin has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $888.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.
About Uxin
