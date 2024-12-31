Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $135.14 and traded as high as $168.87. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $166.51, with a volume of 2,597,676 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

