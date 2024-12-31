Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $76.97.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.