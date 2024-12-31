Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Unity Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP David G. Bove sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $194,932.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,837 shares in the company, valued at $460,174.86. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $132,524.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,194.66. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,810 shares of company stock worth $499,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 84.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.03. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

