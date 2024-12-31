Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Down 20.6% in December

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Valneva Stock Performance

NASDAQ VALN opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $351.05 million, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.98. Valneva has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Get Valneva alerts:

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Valneva worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Valneva from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

View Our Latest Report on Valneva

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.