Gary S. Winemaster Sells 17,461 Shares of window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont (NASDAQ:PSIX) Stock

window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 17,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $458,525.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,053,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,186,249.26. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont Stock Performance

Shares of PSIX opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $696.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:trueallowCrossDeviceMapping:trueallowFirstPartyAds:trueallowSellPersonalInfo:truecanEmbedThirdPartyCont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:trueallowCrossDeviceMapping:trueallowFirstPartyAds:trueallowSellPersonalInfo:truecanEmbedThirdPartyCont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.