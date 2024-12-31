Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.23 and traded as high as $102.42. Brown & Brown shares last traded at $101.99, with a volume of 1,080,626 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

