Valerie Sorbie Acquires 1,700 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Valerie Sorbie bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,059.00.

Calian Group stock opened at C$48.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$572.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.68. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$42.88 and a 52 week high of C$61.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

CGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.29.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

