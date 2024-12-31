Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells 11,140 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.46 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.53.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

