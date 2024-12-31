CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.14. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 33,774 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

