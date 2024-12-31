Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,917.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,917.56. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $2,030,316.60.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total transaction of $2,028,727.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $2,028,488.56.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,210,577.24.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $2,211,133.60.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92.

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total transaction of $2,100,815.36.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $2,080,230.04.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,082.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $1,782,974.84.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $287.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $1,481,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 75.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $3,868,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.