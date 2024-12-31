Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,917.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,917.56. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $2,030,316.60.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total transaction of $2,028,727.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $2,028,488.56.
- On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,210,577.24.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $2,211,133.60.
- On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92.
- On Friday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total transaction of $2,100,815.36.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $2,080,230.04.
- On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,082.12.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $1,782,974.84.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $287.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.56 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $1,481,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 75.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $3,868,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
