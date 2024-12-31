Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 571,903 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 571,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $19,742,091.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,623.44. This represents a 38.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,490,635.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50.
Chewy Trading Up 0.4 %
Chewy stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,916,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 975,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,949,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
