Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 571,903 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 571,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $19,742,091.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,006,623.44. This represents a 38.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,490,635.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50.

Chewy stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,916,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 975,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,949,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

