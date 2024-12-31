Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Sells $3,699,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $3,699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,956,759.33. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $144.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 19.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 31.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.