American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. Sells 102,441 Shares

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 94,573 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,515 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $102,151,000 after acquiring an additional 508,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 199.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 99,513 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.