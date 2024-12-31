Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $18.70. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.50.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
