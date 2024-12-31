Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.00 and traded as high as $85.21. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $83.47, with a volume of 414,698 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 71.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 57,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.