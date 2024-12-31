iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.54 and traded as high as $27.21. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 1,543,713 shares trading hands.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at about $446,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

