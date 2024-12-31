Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTNP

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.