Short Interest in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expands By 19.0%

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,390,760. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,709.74. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,110. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

