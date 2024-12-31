United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $47,088.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,816.68. The trade was a 20.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 171,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 130,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile



United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

