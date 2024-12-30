1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 257,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 328,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

FLWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a P/E ratio of -59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,674,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,660,039.20. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

