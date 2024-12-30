Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 470,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 391,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENFN

Enfusion Trading Up 3.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 261.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

In other Enfusion news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 24,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $259,340.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,036.83. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $218,664.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,469,746.32. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,918 shares of company stock valued at $484,037. Insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Enfusion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 12.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP grew its holdings in Enfusion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Enfusion by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.