Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Stock Price Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 67,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 324,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get Septerna alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEPN

Septerna Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third acquired 370,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,215,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,880,638. This trade represents a 6.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Septerna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.