Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 31.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 7,954.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 289,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,020.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,108 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.9 %

SNY traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $48.28. 1,692,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

