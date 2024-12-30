Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.69. 132,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 200,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEO shares. Scotiabank downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.70 to $6.10 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Telecom Argentina from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

