Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,140. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.