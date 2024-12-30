Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,140. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.49.
