Short Interest in The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Drops By 17.1%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 206.3 days.

North West Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of North West stock traded down $2.19 on Monday, hitting $31.72. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. North West has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

