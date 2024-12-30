Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 18373343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Microvast Stock Up 12.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the second quarter worth $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Microvast during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 569.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
