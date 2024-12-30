OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,579.0 days.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $3.96 on Monday. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.
About OC Oerlikon
