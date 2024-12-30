Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,842,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 736,009 shares.The stock last traded at $68.68 and had previously closed at $68.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

